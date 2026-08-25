Ashton Jeanty’s Ankle Sprain Not Major, Week 1 Still In Doubt

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty suffered an injury that seemed to be significant at first, but was later said to be an ankle sprain.

Appearing on The Insiders, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Jeanty’s ankle sprain is “more low than high,” but “not considered to be a major injury.” Still, Rapoport adds “it’s a real injury” and feels there’s a chance he won’t be available for the season opener.

Jeanty, 22, spent three seasons at Boise State and was a two-year starter for the program. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy race in 2024 and was a unanimous All-American.

The Raiders used the No. 6 overall pick on Jeanty and he signed a four-year, $35,837,732 contract that includes a $22,703,803 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Jeanty appeared in 17 games for the Raiders and made 17 starts, rushing 266 times for 975 yards (3.7 YPC) and five touchdowns. He also caught 55 passes for 346 yards and five touchdowns.

We will have more news on Jeanty as it becomes available.