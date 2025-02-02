Asked About Raiders, Russell Wilson Reiterates Interest In Re-Signing With Steelers

Steelers QB Russell Wilson was asked at the Pro Bowl this weekend about the reports there could be mutual interest between him and the Raiders, who just hired his former head coach Pete Carroll.

However, Wilson reiterated his first hope is to return to Pittsburgh for another season.

“I’m looking forward to hopefully going back to the Steelers and we’ll see what happens with the rest,” Wilson said via the Associated Press. “I love it in Pittsburgh.”

Wilson played better than expected for the Steelers and the word during the season was that both sides wanted to work out a deal this offseason. The losing streak to end the year dampened the enthusiasm, though.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II went on the record recently saying he expected the team to be able to keep only one of either Wilson or QB Justin Fields.

Should Wilson reach free agency, the Raiders have emerged as a potential option as another quarterback-needy team. According to Jeff Howe, Wilson and Carroll have “mended fences” following their fallout in Seattle, and Wilson could be a “stopgap” option while the Raiders find its long-term answer.

Carroll said it was too early to talk about that as an option and Wilson’s first priority seems to be staying put.

“Pete’s going to be a great coach, obviously,” Wilson said. “He’s great at what he does. But I’m focused on the Steelers.”

Wilson also maintained he feels like he has a lot of football left to play.

“I’ve been fortunate to play 13-plus years, and I’ve got a lot more ball left in me,” Wilson said. “I think staying healthy is always the thing. You’ve got to be healthy to play your best, and I feel great right now.”

Wilson, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and completed 63.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He added 43 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more news on Wilson as it becomes available.