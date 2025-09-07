At Least Five Teams Inquired With Cowboys About Micah Parsons Trade

According to Dianna Russini, there were at least four teams that inquired with the Cowboys about trading for DE Micah Parsons when it became clear Dallas was looking to move on, about a week before the deal.

She says the Bills, Colts, Panthers and Patriots all made calls to the Cowboys and were told the team was looking for two first-round picks and a high-level defensive player.

Adam Schefter previously reported the Eagles also inquired but the Cowboys shut down the idea of trading Parsons within the NFC East. And of course, the Packers inquired and eventually pulled off the trade for Parsons.

Russini adds a long list of potential suitors for Parsons, including the Vikings, Browns, Broncos, Texans, Bengals, Chiefs, Commanders, 49ers, Titans and Rams, never engaged, as the timing and logistics were too much to get on top of.

Parsons, 26, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

The Cowboys traded Parsons to the Packers for DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks before the 2025 season. Green Bay instantly handed Parsons a four-year, $186 million extension, keeping him under team control through 2029.

In 2024, Parsons appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 43 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection.