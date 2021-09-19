At Least Two Teams Monitoring Trade For Jets WR Denzel Mims

According to Rich Cimini, at least two teams that he can confirm are monitoring the situation with Jets WR Denzel Mims ahead of the trade deadline.

Mims was a second-round pick just last season but he has already fallen down the depth chart precipitously under the new coaching staff.

He’s expected to be a healthy scratch in Week 2 behind five or six other wideouts.

While injuries and a nasty bout with food poisoning have been clear obstacles for Mims, Jets HC Robert Saleh this week said Mims needs to learn other receiver spots to have a bigger role in the rotation.

He played just three snaps in Week 1, though one was a 40-yard catch.

Mims, 23, was selected with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets out of Baylor. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $5,433,700 rookie contract that includes a $1,511,782 signing bonus.

In 2020, Mims appeared in nine games for the Jets and caught 23 passes for 357 yards (15.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.