Bailey Zappe Clears Waivers, Likely To Re-Sign With Patriots Practice Squad

According to Field Yates, Patriots 2022 fourth-round QB Bailey Zappe cleared waivers after being one of the most surprising cuts from Tuesday.

Yates says the expectation is Zappe will now re-sign with New England’s practice squad.

Zappe, 24, was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft by the Patriots. He agreed to a four-year, $4.3 million contract with New England.

He was in the second year of that deal when New England waived him coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Zappe appeared in four games for the Patriots and made two starts. He completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 781 yards along with five touchdowns and three interceptions.