Bart Scott Wants Jets LB Coach Job

According to Tony Pauline, former Jets LB and current ESPN radio host Bart Scott is interested in the linebacker coaching vacancy on the team’s current coaching staff.

Scott’s agent told Pauline that Scott is looking to make a shift into coaching and Scott added to Pauline that ideally the Jets or Ravens, the two teams he played for, would be his best fits.

Per Pauline, Scott wants to pass on his knowledge of the game to younger players and believes he can have success like former players-turned-coaches such as Patriots HC Mike Vrabel and Texans HC DeMeco Ryans.

Scott also believes teams tend to just mold players to schemes rather than help them become complete players, and that the league lacks coaches who are good teachers.

Pauline says the Jets have not approached Scott about the role.

The former linebacker played 11 years with the Ravens and Jets before retiring after the 2012 season. Since then, he’s worked in various media roles.

Scott, 45, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of South Illinois following the 2002 NFL Draft. He made the team each of his first three seasons.

The Ravens re-signed Scott as a restricted free agent in 2005, then again as an unrestricted free agent the following season. After that deal, he inked a six-year, $48 million deal with the Jets in 2009. He was released after four seasons.

During his 11-year career, Scott appeared in 172 games for the Ravens and Jets, recording 747 total tackles, 75 tackles for loss, 25 sacks, six forced fumbles, seven recoveries, four interceptions and 27 pass deflections.

He was named to a Pro Bowl in 2006, along with second-team All-Pro honors.