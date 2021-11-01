Bears Activate TE Jimmy Graham From COVID-19 List

The Bears announced they have activated TE Jimmy Graham from the COVID-19 list.

We have activated TE Jimmy Graham from Reserve/COVID-19. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) November 1, 2021

Graham, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2010. He spent five years in New Orleans before he was traded to the Seahawks in return for C Max Unger and a first-round pick.

Graham played out the final year of his four-year, $40 million contract before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Packers in 2018.

He was set to make a $7,450,000 base salary in 2020 when he was released by Green Bay and signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Bears soon after. He agreed to a restructured deal back in September.

In 2021, Graham has appeared in six games and recorded one reception for 11 yards and no touchdowns.