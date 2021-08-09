Bears Activate Three From COVID-19 List

The Bears announced they have activated three players from the COVID-19 list, including OT Elijah Wilkinson, LB Christian Jones and LS Patrick Scales.

Wilkinson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Massachusetts back in 2017. He later signed on with the Broncos, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Wilkinson played under exclusive rights tenders for two seasons before returning to the Broncos on a one-year, restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season in 2020. He signed with the Bears on a one-year deal this offseason.

In 2020, Wilkinson appeared in nine games for the Broncos, making seven starts for them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 74 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.

Jones, 30, wound up signing on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State back in 2014. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.537 million rookie contract before returning to Chicago on a one-year deal for the 2017 season.

The Lions later signed Jones to a two-year contract in 2018. Jones was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year extension near the end of the 2019 season.

Detroit released Jones earlier this offseason and he returned to Chicago on a one-year deal.

In 2020, Jones appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and recorded 54 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass defense.