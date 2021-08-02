Bears Activate WR Dazz Newsome From PUP

The Bears announced they have activated sixth-round WR Dazz Newsome from the PUP list.
Newsome broke his collarbone during the spring but now appears healthy and ready to compete for a role.
Newsome, 22, was drafted by the Bears in the sixth round out of North Carolina in the 2021 NFL Draft.
He is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,610,707 that includes a signing bonus of $130,707.
During his college career, Newsome recorded 188 receptions for 2,425 yards (13 YPC) and 18 touchdowns. He also added 20 rushing attempts for 178 yards and two more touchdowns.
