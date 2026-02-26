Bears Also Getting Trade Calls For WR D.J. Moore

Jordan Schultz reports the Bears are also getting trade calls regarding WR D.J. Moore.

Schultz previously mentioned Chicago is getting calls for DT Gervon Dexter, and also reported teams are interested in backup QB Tyson Bagent. He brought up Moore has $23 million in guaranteed money in 2026, and he’s “viewed as available for the right price” by teams in the WR market.

Moore, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2018. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $11,171,316 contract with Carolina when they picked up his fifth-year option last year worth $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

From there, Moore agreed to a three-year, $61.884 million extension with $41.61 million fully guaranteed. He was later traded to the Bears as part of the draft trade for Carolina to move up to No. 1 overall.

Chicago gave Moore a new four-year, $110 million deal in July 2024 that locked him in through 2029. He’s scheduled to carry a $28.5 million cap number in 2026.

In 2025, Moore appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and caught 50 passes for 682 yards receiving and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown.