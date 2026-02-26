Bears Getting Trade Interest For DT Gervon Dexter

Jordan Schultz reports teams have reached out to the Bears regarding a potential trade for DT Gervon Dexter.
Schultz mentions the upcoming DT draft and free agent classes do not appear very deep, so teams might turn to a trade to address that position.
Dexter, 24, was the 53rd overall pick in the second-round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Florida. He signed a four-year, $6,723,732 rookie deal through 2026 and is scheduled to carry a cap number of $2,139,369 in 2026.
In 2025, Dexter appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 44 total tackles, six sacks and two fumble recoveries.
