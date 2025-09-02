Bears Announce Braxton Jones As Starting LT For Week 1

Per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Bears HC Ben Johnson announced OT Braxton Jones as the starting left tackle for Week 1 against the Vikings.

Jones, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Southern Utah. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $3,959,552 rookie contract and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Jones appeared in 12 games for the Bears and made 12 starts at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 19 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.