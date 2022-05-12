Bears Announce Four Roster Moves

The Chicago Bears announced they have officially signed WRs Dante Pettis and Tajae Sharpe to the roster.

To clear room on the roster, Chicago waived WRs Cyrus Holder and Henry Litwin.

Pettis, 26, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2018. After attempting to trade him the past year or so, the 49ers opted to waive Pettis and he was later claimed by the Giants.

He finished his four-year, $6,440,562 contract that included a $2,734,952 signing bonus and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent. Pettis finished last season on the injured reserve after three games.

In 2021, Pettis appeared in three games for the Giants and caught 10 passes for 87 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Sharpe, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.61 million rookie contract when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings.

However, Minnesota waived Sharpe during the season and he eventually signed on to the Chiefs’ practice squad. Kansas City later re-signed him, but was ultimately released.

In 2021, Sharpe appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and hauled in 25 passes for 230 yards and no touchdowns.