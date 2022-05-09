Bears Announce They’ve Signed Six Following Rookie Minicamp, Waived Six

The Chicago Bears announced they have signed six players following their rookie minicamp last week.

We have signed six players who participated in rookie minicamp.https://t.co/Wi35eysIce — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 9, 2022

The full list includes:

To free up space on the roster, Chicago waived OLB Ledarius Mack and five undrafted free agents they had signed last week, including RB Master Teague, WR Landon Lenoir, WR Savon Scarver, LB Jaylan Alexander, and S Amari Carter.

Albright, 23, appeared in 57 total games over five years at Ball State. He finished his career with 260 total tackles, including 33.5 tackles for loss, to go along with nine forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He also added 13 passes defended, two interceptions, and a touchdown.

Taylor, 23, appeared in 42 total games throughout his five-year career. He amassed 146 total tackles including 28.5 tackles for loss to go along with 14 sacks. He forced four fumbles, batted down five passes, and picked up an interception.