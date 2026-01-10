Bears Announce Three Moves, Activate CB Kyler Gordon From IR

The Bears announced Saturday that they have activated CB Kyler Gordon from IR and elevated TE Nikola Kalinic and LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin from the practice squad.

Gordon, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington.

He was entering the final year of a four-year $8,682,926 rookie contract that includes a $3,494,856 signing bonus when the Bears signed him to a three-year, $40 million extension that included $31.25 million in total guarantees.

In 2025, Gordon has appeared in three games for the Bears and recorded five tackles and one sack.