Bears Announce Three Roster Moves, Activate OT Larry Borom Off IR

The Chicago Bears announced they have activated OT Larry Borom off injured reserve.

Additionally, the Bears have elevated OT Jake Curhan and CB Reddy Steward from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 9.

Borom, 25, was a fifth-round pick to the Bears out of Missouri in 2021. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract and is making a base salary of $3.1 million in 2024.

In 2023, Borom appeared in 16 games for the Bears with six starts