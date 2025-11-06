Bears Announce Two Roster Moves, Activate LB Amen Ogbongbemiga

The Chicago Bears announced they officially activated LB Amen Ogbongbemiga from injured reserve and cut LB Carl Jones Jr. in a corresponding move.

We have activated Amen Ogbongbemiga from IRhttps://t.co/Qbs6XZw3Sm — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 6, 2025

Bears GM Ryan Poles announced earlier this week that Ogbongbemiga would be activated.

Ogbongbemiga, 27, was a two-year starter at Oklahoma State and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2019 and 2020. He signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft and made the roster in each of his first three seasons.

The Bears signed him to a one-year deal in 2024 and re-signed him to a two-year extension in March.

In 2024, Ogbongbemiga appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 13 tackles and one tackle for loss.