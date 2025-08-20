Bears CB Terell Smith Out For Season With Torn Patellar Tendon

According to Brad Biggs, Bears CB Terell Smith will miss the entire season after suffering a torn patellar tendon.
Smith will be placed on season-ending injured reserve soon.
Smith, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $4,115,884 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,030,000 in 2025.
In 2024, Smith appeared in 14 games for the Bears and recorded 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and four pass defenses.
