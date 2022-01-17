Bears Complete Interviews With Colts DC Matt Eberflus & Exec. Ed Dodds

The Chicago Bears announced Monday that they’ve completed interviews with Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds and Colts DC Matt Eberflus for their vacancies.

Here’s where things stand for the Bears in terms of both vacancies:

Head Coach Interviews:

Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills OC Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Requested)

(Requested) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed)

GM Interviews:

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints’ assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon (Requested)

(Requested) Former Texans GM Rick Smith

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers VP Omar Khan (Requested)

(Requested) Patriots executive consultant Eliot Wolf (Requested)

(Requested) Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers Director of Player Personnel JoJo Wooden (Requested)

Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Requested)

Eberflus, 51, began coaching in the collegiate ranks where he spent 17 seasons before taking over as the Browns linebackers coach.

The Cowboys later hired him to coach their linebackers in 2011 and he eventually added passing game coordinator to his title in 2016.

Eberflus agreed to join Josh McDaniels’ staff with the Colts before McDaniels backed out last year. The Colts elected to hold onto Eberflus, even though McDaniels decided not to take the job.

In 2021, Eberflus’ defense ranked No. 16 in yards allowed, No. 9 in points allowed, No. 10 in rushing yards allowed and No. 19 in passing yards allowed.

Dodds worked for the Seattle Seahawks for 10 seasons and worked his way up to senior personnel executive. The Colts hired Dodds in 2017 and later promoted him to assistant general manager for the 2018 season.

We’ll have more on the Bears’ GM search as the news is available.