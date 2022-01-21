Bears Complete Interviews With Leslie Frazier & Ryan Poles

The Chicago Bears announced Friday that they’ve completed interviews with Bills DC Leslie Frazier for their head coach job and Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles for their GM job.

Frazier, 62, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their defensive backs coach in 1999. He had brief stints with the Bengals and Colts before the Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2007.

Frazier worked his way up to head coach and spent three years in the position before he was fired after the 2013 season. Since then, Frazier has worked for the Buccaneers, Ravens and Bills.

As the Vikings’ head coach, Frazier led them to a record of 21-32-1 (39.8 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.

Poles, 35, joined the Chiefs as a scouting assistant in 2009. He’s risen through the ranks, becoming the director of college scouting in 2017 and adding assistant director of player personnel to his title in 2018.