Bears Cut Five Players

The Chicago Bears announced on Tuesday they have waived five players to get to the 80-man roster limit.

We have waived five players in order to reach the 80-man roster limit. @Hyundai | #DaBearshttps://t.co/Mun9DLrAMg — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 23, 2022

The full list includes:

Newsome, 23, was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract.

During his college career, Newsome recorded 188 receptions for 2,435 yards (13.0 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with 20 rushing attempts for 178 yards (8.9 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also recorded 48 punt returns for 535 yards (11.1 YPR) and one touchdown.

In 2021, Newsome appeared in three games for the Bears and caught two passes for 23 yards.