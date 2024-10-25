Bears Cut Two Players

The Chicago Bears announced they waived WR Velus Jones Jr. and released FB Khari Blasingame on Friday.
Jones, 27, is a former third-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Tennessee after transferring from USC. He was second-team All-PAC12 in 2019 and first-team All-SEC in 2021, both times as a kick returner.
He’s in the third year of a four-year $5,405,926 rookie contract that included a $1,111,582 signing bonus.
In 2024, Jones has appeared in one game for the Bears and recorded one reception for eight yards and two rushing attempts for 11 yards.
