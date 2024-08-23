Bears Cut Two Players

The Chicago Bears officially released DE Khalid Kareem and WR Freddie Swain from their injured reserve with an injury settlement, according to Courtney Cronin.

This comes after the Bears finalized a trade to acquire OLB Darrell Taylor from the Seahawks.

Swain was placed on Chicago’s injured reserve earlier this week.

Swain, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3,424,413 rookie contract when he was cut loose by Seattle coming out of training camp.

Swain quickly caught on with the Dolphins’ practice squad and he was later signed to the Broncos’ active roster. Denver cut him loose in March and he was claimed by the Dolphins. However, Miami cut him loose during training camp.

He had a brief stint with the Eagles before catching on with the Dolphins’ practice squad in October of last year. The Bears signed him to a contract in May.

In 2022, Swain appeared in four games for the Broncos and Dolphins and caught four passes for 74 yards and no touchdowns.