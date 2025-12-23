Bears Designating OL Luke Newman To Return From IR

By
Tony Camino
-

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reports the Bears are designating OL Luke Newman to return from injured reserve.

Bears Helmet

Newman will have 21 days to return to practice and get activated to the 53-man roster or he will revert to injured reserve for the rest of the season. He’s been out since Week 12 with a foot injury.

Newman, 23, was a sixth-round pick by the Bears in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. He signed a four-year, $4,430,060 rookie deal through 2028 and is making a base salary of $840k in 2025. 

In 2025, Newman has appeared in nine games for the Bears.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply