Bears Discussing Trades With Teams For WR Anthony Miller

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bears are having trade discussions with other teams regarding WR Anthony Miller.

According to Schefter, Miller is likely to be traded in the coming days.

Miller, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $5,353,700 contract.

Miller is owed a base salary of $1,210,050 for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Miller appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and caught 49 passes for 485 yards receiving and two touchdowns while rushing for 12 yards. He also totaled 16 kick return yards and 55 punt return yards.