Bears Elevate Two From Practice Squad

The Bears announced they have elevated WR Isaiah Coulter and LB Sam Kamara from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday’s game against the Lions.

#Bears Injury Report/Roster Moves:

We have flexed WR Isaiah Coulter and LB Sam Kamara from the PS to the active roster for Thursday's game. pic.twitter.com/5bzVCptVsO — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) November 24, 2021

They will return to the practice squad after the game without having to pass through waivers. Each player can be elevated two times in a season before needing to go through waivers.

Coulter, 23, was a three-year starter at Rhode Island before being selected by the Texans in the fifth round of the draft. He was in the second year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3,587,952 that included a signing bonus of $292,952 with Houston when they waived him.

In 2020, Isaiah Coulter appeared one game for the Texans but did not register a stat. He most recently worked out with the Bears prior to being signed by the team.

During his three-year career at Rhode Island, Coulter appeared in 34 games and recorded 132 receptions for 1,855 yards (14.1 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.