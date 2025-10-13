Bears Elevate Two Including K Jake Moody

The Chicago Bears announced they have elevated K Jake Moody and DT Jonathan Ford from the practice squad to the active roster.

Courtney Cronin says Bears K Cairo Santos is expected to play but he’s coming off an injury, so elevating Moody gives the team some insurance.

However, Brad Biggs reports he’s heard that Santos’ quad injury flared up over the weekend and Moody could have a much bigger role than expected.

Moody, 25, was a third-round pick of the 49ers out of Michigan in the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2026 and made a base salary of $941,095 in 2024.

He was in the third year of that deal when San Francisco waived him after just one game. He signed on with the Bears’ practice squad.

In 2024, Moody appeared in 14 games for the 49ers and made 24 of 24 field goals (70.6 percent) to go along with 32 of 33 extra points (97 percent).

In 2025, Moody has appeared in one game for the 49ers and made one of three field goals and both extra point attempts.