Bears Elevated TE Nikola Kalinic

The Bears announced that they are elevating TE Nikola Kalinic for their Divisional Round matchup with the Rams.

Kalinic, 28, was born in Toronto and is a former second-round pick by the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019.

The Colts signed Kalinic to a futures deal in 2022 and he spent the season in between the practice squad and active roster before ultimately being waived.

He caught on with the Rams and spent two years in Los Angeles on the practice squad, returning on a futures deal in 2024. He then caught on with the Bears and spent most of the season on the practice squad.

In 2025, Kalinic appeared in two games for the Bears and recorded no stats.