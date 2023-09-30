Bears Elevating DB A.J. Thomas

The Bears announced on Saturday that they are elevating DB A.J. Thomas for Week 4.

#Bears roster move:

We have elevated DB A.J. Thomas to the active roster for tomorrow’s game. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) September 30, 2023

Thomas, 24, wound up signing a three-year rookie contract with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 draft. He was waived coming out of training camp as part of the initial 53-man roster cutdowns and was signed to their practice squad.

The Bears activated Thomas to the active roster in November. He was once again waived coming out of training camp this season.

Throughout his collegiate career, he played a total of 44 games over five years at Western Michigan. He ended his collegiate career with 150 total tackles, including 16.5 for loss, and three sacks to go along with two interceptions, 14 passes defended, one touchdown, and one fumble recovery.

In 2022, Thomas appeared in five games for the Bears and tallied four total tackles.