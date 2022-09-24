Bears Elevating LB Joe Thomas For Week 3

The Chicago Bears announced that they are elevating LB Joe Thomas for their Week 3 matchup.

#Bears roster move: We have elevated LB Joe Thomas from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) September 24, 2022

Thomas, 30, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State back in 2014. He dealt with an injury during his rookie season and briefly played for the Cowboys in 2015 before he returned to the Packers a few weeks into the season.

The Packers declined to tender Thomas a restricted offer in 2018 and he eventually signed a two-year contract worth up to $4.6 million with the Cowboys. Dallas then brought him back on a one-year contract.

The Texans signed him to a one-year deal back in March but he wound up being among their final roster cuts. He was signed to the team’s practice squad and eventually called up to the active roster, appearing in two games. He was then waived and picked up by the Baltimore Ravens for the remainder of the 2021 season.

In 2021, Thomas appeared in seven games, five for the Texans and two for the Ravens, recording 13 total tackles.