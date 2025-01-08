Bears Expected To Interview Iowa State HC Matt Campbell For HC Vacancy

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune is reporting that the Bears are expected to interview Iowa State HC Matt Campbell for their head-coaching job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates linked to the Bears:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Requested)

(Requested) Cardinals OC Drew Petzing (Requested)

(Requested) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Denied)

(Denied) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Requested)

Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Iowa State HC Matt Campbell

Campbell has drawn interest from a number of NFL teams in recent years. However, he’s opted to remain at Iowa State.

Campbell, 45, began working for Bowling Green State as a graduate assistant back in 2003. He spent a few years at Mount Union as their offensive coordinator/OL coach before returning to Bowling Green in 2007.

Toledo hired Campbell as their run game coordinator for the 2009 season and he eventually worked his way up to head coach before departing for the Iowa State job in 2016.

Iowa State signed Campbell to an extension through 2028 back in 2021.

During his five years at Iowa State, Campbell has led them to a record of 64-51 (55.7 percent), which includes seven bowl appearances.