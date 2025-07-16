Bears First-Round TE Colston Loveland Claims Shoulder Is 100 Percent, But TBD For Start Of Camp

Bears first-round TE Colston Loveland suffered a dislocated right AC joint in January and didn’t participate much during the offseason program during his recovery.

Per NBC Chicago’s Mike Berman, Loveland said his shoulder is 100 percent but stated his status is TBD for the start of camp this Saturday.

A few days ago, Loveland shifted his attention to training camp, where he can better understand how his shoulder is feeling.

“It’s been good. There haven’t really been live bullets flying yet,” Loveland said, via Aaron McMann of MLive.com. “We’ll really know in camp once I get out there, doing a lot more stuff.”

Loveland, 20, was a three-year starter at Michigan. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2024 and first-team All-Big Ten in 2023.

Loveland is considered to be one of the best tight end prospects in this year’s draft class and an easy first-round selection.

The Bears used the No. 10 overall pick in round one on Loveland. He’s projected to sign Loveland to a four-year, $26,595,118 contract that includes a $15,981,902 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

For his three-year college career, Loveland has appeared in 39 games for the Wolverines and recorded 117 receptions for 1,466 yards (12.5 YPC) and 11 touchdowns.