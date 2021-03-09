Bears Franchising WR Allen Robinson

The Chicago Bears are placing the franchise tag WR Allen Robinson, according to Adam Schefter.

Tagging Robinson will cost the Bears around $18 million fully guaranteed for the 2021 season and will buy them some time to negotiate a long-term deal before the July deadline.

Robinson told Tyler Dunne of Go Long a few weeks ago that he’s open to returning to the Bears, but the team hasn’t given him a “viable option” to continue his career in Chicago.

“My personal opinion, if something could possibly work? Yes,” Robinson said. “I’m not opposed to being back in Chicago by any means. I’ve even expressed that over the last couple of years — wanting to be the all-time leading receiver in Chicago which, I believe, I’m under 2,000 yards away from that. With all that being said, unfortunately we’ve come to what seems to be a fork in the road. But not even a fork. We haven’t even been given a viable option to be able to do those things that we want to do without sacrificing a ridiculous amount pretty much for the rest of my career.”

Robinson, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.510 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million contract with roughly $25 million guaranteed with the Bears back in 2018.

Robinson played out the final year of his contract and made a base salary of $10,900,000 for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Robinson appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and caught 102 passes for 1,250 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

