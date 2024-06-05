Bears G Teven Jenkins Has Approached Team About Extension

Bears G Teven Jenkins told reporters on Wednesday his agent has reached out to the Bears to broach the possibility of a contract extension, per Courtney Cronin.

“Nothing is on the table right now,” said Jenkins.

The former second-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has settled into a role as the starting guard after a rough start to his career at tackle.

Jenkins, 26, was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State and opted out of the 2020 season after seven games. He was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection in 2018 and 2019.

The Bears drafted Jenkins with pick No. 39 overall in the second round of the 2021 draft. He’s in the final year of his four-year deal worth $8,387,848 million which included a $3,460,253 million signing bonus.

In 2023, Jenkins appeared in 12 games for the Bears, making 11 starts at guard. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 14 guard out of 81 qualifying players.