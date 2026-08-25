Jordan Schultz reports the Bears have had trade talks involving DT Gervon Dexter.
Schultz added “there are multiple scenarios” where a deal could get done sending Dexter out of Chicago.
Schultz reported earlier this offseason that teams reached out to the Bears regarding a potential trade for Dexter. He’s is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2026 and is set to make a base salary of $1,591,872.
Dexter, 24, was the 53rd overall pick in the second-round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Florida. He signed a four-year, $6,723,732 rookie deal through 2026 and is scheduled to carry a cap number of $2,139,369 in 2026.
In 2025, Dexter appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 44 total tackles, six sacks and two fumble recoveries.
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