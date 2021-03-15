Bears Have Reportedly Checked In On LT Trent Williams

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, citing multiple sources, reports that the Bears have checked in on free agent LT Trent Williams.

The Bears currently have Charles Leno at left tackle and while releasing him would free up over $6 million of cap space, Chicago is also in the market for right tackle help.

Earlier in the day, Jason La Canfora mentioned that the Chiefs are among the teams that plan to at least kick the tires on signing Williams. The Colts have also been linked to Williams.

According to La Canfora, the Chiefs are seen as San Francisco’s top competition to re-sign Williams. CBS Sports colleague Jonathan Jones concurs, adding it appears the two teams are in a duel for Williams.

The 49ers have made a strong push to re-sign Williams in recent days before the start of free agency. La Canfora reports both the Chiefs and 49ers are willing to go above $20 million a year to secure the elite left tackle’s services.

It had previously been reported that San Francisco was trying to get a deal done with Williams prior to the end of the 2020 season but the two sides were unable to reach an agreement.

Williams, 32, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $66 million contract that includes $43.25 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

After San Francisco traded for Williams, the expectation was that the two sides would allow the 2020 season to play out before evaluating a potential extension.

In 2020, Williams appeared in 14 games for the 49ers at left tackle, making 14 starts for them. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 1 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.

