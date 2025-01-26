Bears Hiring Broncos TEs Coach Declan Doyle As Offensive Coordinator

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that the Bears are hiring Broncos TE coach Declan Doyle as their new offensive coordinator under HC Ben Johnson.

Doyle has been an NFL coach for six seasons, spending his first four years with the Saints as an offensive assistant. He has been with the Broncos for the last two seasons as their TE coach.

Woolfork, 35, began his career as a graduate assistant at Miami of Ohio back in 2013 before joining the Browns as part of the Bill Walsh NFL diversity coaching fellowship in 2021.

He was then hired by the Cardinals as their quarterbacks coach in 2023.