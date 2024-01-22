Bears Hiring Seahawks OC Shane Waldron

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bears are working toward a deal to make Seahawks OC Shane Waldron their next offensive coordinator.

Chicago elected to move on from OC Luke Getsy after the season and has been looking around for someone else to get more out of its offense, regardless of who’s at quarterback.

Waldron was available after the Seahawks moved on from HC Pete Carroll, and the new head coach will likely bring in a number of new staff members.

Waldron, 44, began his coaching career with the Patriots as an offensive quality control coach in 2008 before bouncing around the college ranks with UMass from 2012-2015.

Washington signed him to become their offensive quality control coach in 2016 before joining the Rams in 2017 as their TEs coach. He was soon promoted to passing game coordinator the following season.

From there, the Seahawks hired Waldron as their offensive coordinator back in 2021.

In 2023, the Seahawks offense ranked No. 21 in total yards, No. 17 in points scored, No. 28 in rushing yards and No. 14 in passing yards.