Bears Hosting LB Dylan Cole For Visit

According to Field Yates, the Bears hosted free agent LB Dylan Cole for a visit on Wednesday.

Cole primarily has played special teams to start his career, but was pressed into duty on defense for the Titans last season.

Cole, 28, signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri State back in 2017. He played out the final year of a three-year, $1.66 million contract before re-signing with the Texans on a one-year tender.

The Titans signed Cole to their practice squad in 2021 and he’s been on and off of the unit ever since. He returned on a one-year deal in 2022.

In 2022, Cole appeared in 15 games for the Titans and recorded 58 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one pass deflection.