Bears Hosting WR Rondale Moore For Visit

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bears are hosting former Cardinals WR Rondale Moore for a free-agent visit on Monday.

He visited the Vikings last week and will now meet with Chicago before deciding where he will sign.

Moore suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp last year.

Moore, 24, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was a consensus All-American as a freshman in 2018. The Cardinals drafted Moore with pick No. 49 overall in the second round.

Arizona traded Moore to the Falcons for QB Desmond Ridder this offseason.

Moore is in the final year of his four-year deal worth $6,924,241 million with a $2,395,812 million signing bonus. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Moore appeared in appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and caught 40 passes for 352 yards receiving to go along with 28 carries for 178 yards rushing and two total touchdowns.

