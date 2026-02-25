Bears LT Ozzy Trapilo Expected To Miss Most Of 2026 Season

Per CHGO, Bears GM Ryan Poles said LT Ozzy Trapilo will most most of the 2026 season.

Trapilo suffered a ruptured patellar tendon during their Wild Card win over the Packers. The injury was viewed as a potentially career-altering injury, but Poles expects Trapilo to return at some point and be able to get back to himself.

The injury does leave the Bears in need of a starting left tackle for 2026, however.

Trapilo, 24, was a four-star recruit and the 18th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2020 recruiting class out of Norwell, Maryland. He committed to Boston College and spent five seasons there. Trapilo earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2023 and first-team All-ACC honors in 2024.

The Bears used the No. 56 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Trapilo. He signed a four-year, $7,712,368 contract with a $2,248,994 signing bonus.

In 2025, Trapilo appeared in 14 games for the Bears and made six starts at tackle. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 31 tackle out of 84 qualifying players.