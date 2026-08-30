Bears Make Several Roster Moves, Down To 53 Players

By
Wyatt Grindley
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The Bears announced their 53-man roster cuts on Sunday and placed three on the PUP list, including DB Kyler Gordon, LB Noah Sewell, and DL Shemar Turner.

Bears Logo

They also activated P Tory Taylor and placed the following players on injured reserve:

  1. RB Brittain Brown
  2. LB Tony Fields
  3. DB Jaylon Jones
  4. WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

As for the cuts, the Bears released the following group:

  1. RB Salvon Ahmed
  2. TE Stephen Carlson
  3. DL Marcus Davenport
  4. OL Wesley French
  5. DL James Lynch
  6. WR Scotty Miller
  7. LB Jon Rhattigan
  8. LB Jack Sanborn
  9. WR Maurice Alexander
  10. OL Kiran Amegadjie
  11. OL Caden Barnett
  12. WR Kaden Davis
  13. LB Antonio Grier
  14. OL Kyle Hergel
  15. TE Qadir Ismail
  16. DB Anthony Johnson
  17. WR Omari Kelly
  18. OL Jaren Kump
  19. DL Jeremiah Martin
  20. LB Wayne Matthews III
  21. QB Miller Moss
  22. OL Mason Murphy
  23. DB Deantre Prince
  24. WR JP Richardson
  25. DB Marlen Sewell
  26. DB Terell Smith
  27. DB William Wright
  28. DB Beanie Bishop (waived/injured)
  29. LB Ruben Hyppolite II (waived/injured)
  30. DB Dontae Manning (waived/injured)
  31. OL Jedrick Wills (injury settlement)

Wills was out of football all of 2025 as he worked on health issues. Chicago signed him to compete for a starting job at left tackle with a plethora of other players, but didn’t have room to keep everyone on the roster. 

Wills, 27, was drafted by the Browns in the first round out of Alabama in 2020. He signed a four-year, $19,702,911 rookie contract with an $11,889,390 signing bonus.

The Browns picked up Wills’ fifth-year option for the 2024 season before restructuring his contract for the first time in August of 2023. They did so again in March of 2024 in order to create $10.44 million in cap space.

After spending the 2025 season out of football, Wills signed a one-year deal with the Bears in 2026. 

In 2024, Wills appeared in five games and made four starts for the Browns at left tackle. 

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