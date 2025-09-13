Bears Make Three Moves, Officially Sign K Jake Moody To PS

Per Brad Biggs, the Bears officially signed former 49ers K Jake Moody to their practice squad, among other moves.

Chicago DE Tanoh Kpassagnon has been elevated to the active roster, WR Jahdae Walker has been downgraded to out, and DE Xavier Carlton has been placed on the practice squad IR list.

Moody, 25, was a third-round pick of the 49ers out of Michigan in the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2026 and made a base salary of $941,095 in 2024. San Francisco waived Moody following Week 1 of the 2025 season.

In 2024, Moody appeared in 14 games for the 49ers and made 24 of 24 field goals (70.6 percent) to go along with 32 of 33 extra points (97 percent).

In 2025, Moody has appeared in one game for the 49ers and made one of three field goals and both extra point attempts.