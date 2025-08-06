Bears Making Two Moves Today

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Chicago Bears announced they have signed TE Thomas Gordon to the roster today. 

In a corresponding move, the team waived TE Jordan Murray with an injury designation. He’ll revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers and likely be cut with a settlement. 

Gordon, 6-5 and 240, spent six years at Northwestern, three as a starter. He was not selected in the 2025 NFL Draft and had a short stint with the San Antonio Brahmas in the UFL. 

During his six-year college career, Gordon recorded 54 catches for 529 yards and two touchdowns in 54 games. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply