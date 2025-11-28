Bears Officially Rule Out Seven From Week 13

The Chicago Bears officially ruled out QB Case Keenum, DB Tyrique Stevenson, LB Ruben Hyppolite II, DL Dominique Robinson, WR Jahdae Walker, LB Noah Sewell, and LB T.J. Edwards.

It’s a tough break for the Bears’ defense, as they’ll be without two of their top linebackers in Edwards and Sewell, while Stevenson is a key figure in their secondary.

Edwards, 29, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2019. He made the team coming out of camp each of his first three seasons and played out a three-year, $1.767 million deal.

Edwards was slated to be a restricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia. He signed a three-year, $19.5 million deal with the Bears in 2023.

In 2025, Edwards has appeared in five games for the Bears and recorded 31 tackles, one tackle for loss, and three pass defenses.