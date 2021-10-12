Bears OLB Jeremiah Attaochu Out For Season With Torn Pec

According to Tom Pelissero, Bears OLB Jeremiah Attaochu suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Sunday’s win against the Raiders.

The injury will sideline Attaochu for the rest of the 2021 season, per Pelissero.

Expect Chicago to place Attaochu on injured reserve shortly. Pelissero adds the Bears will promote OLB Sam Kamara from the practice squad to replace Attaochu.

Attaochu, 28, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the 49ers.

Attaochu was among the 49ers’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later signed on with the Jets. From there, he had a brief stint with the Chiefs before joining the Broncos in 2019.

Denver re-signed Attaochu to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million for the 2020 season. He then signed a one-year deal with the Bears for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Jeremiah Attaochu appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and recorded 31 tackles, five sacks, and a forced fumble.