Bears Place Four On NFI List Including CB Jaylon Johnson

Adam Schefter reports that the Bears are placing four players on the non-football injury list in CB Jaylon Johnson.

The team is moving QB Case Keenum, WR Jahdae Walker, and RB Ian Wheeler to the list as well.

Johnson, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2020. He was set to become a free agent after finishing out his four-year rookie contract.

The Bears placed the franchise tag on Johnson worth $19.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season. He then signed a four-year, $76 million extension with the Bears in March of 2024.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 17 games for the Bears and recorded 53 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and eight pass defenses.

We will have more on Johnson as it becomes available.