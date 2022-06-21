Bears Place G Dakota Dozier On IR, Sign DB Jayson Stanley

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Chicago Bears announced they have placed G Dakota Dozier on injured reserve. 

The veteran went down with what looked like a serious injury during practices last week. He had been competing to start but instead will miss the season. 

To take his spot on the roster, the Bears signed DB Jayson Stanley

Dozier, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,520,584 contract with the Jets before returning to New York on a one-year restricted deal worth $1.907 million.

Dozier later signed on with the Vikings in 2019 and returned to Minnesota in 2021 on another one-year contract. He signed with the Bears for the 2022 season. 

In 2021, Dozier was active for six games, but did not make a start for the Vikings. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply