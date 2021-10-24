Bears Place LB Caleb Johnson On COVID-19 List

The Bears announced they have placed LB Caleb Johnson on the COVID-19 list.

#Bears roster move:

We have placed LB Caleb Johnson on Reserve/COVID-19. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) October 24, 2021

The timing of this move right before the game suggests Johnson has either tested positive or was determined as a close contact sometime this morning.

Chicago is already missing a few players for today on the COVID-19 list, though Johnson primarily just played special teams.

Johnson, 23, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Houston Baptist following the 2021 NFL Draft. He managed to make the team coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Johnson has appeared in five games for the Bears and recorded three total tackles.