Texans Signed Fourth-Round LB Wade Woodaz

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have signed fourth-round LB Wade Woodaz to his rookie contract.

That brings Houston’s total to five signed draft picks.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 26 Keylan Rutledge G 2 36 Kayden McDonald DT Signed 2 59 Marlin Klein TE 4 106 Febechi Nwaiwu G 4 123 Wade Woodaz LB Signed 5 141 Kamari Ramsey S Signed 6 204 Lewis Bond WR Signed 7 243 Aiden Fisher LB Signed

Woodaz, 22, was a two-year starter at Clemson and a two-time honorable mention All-ACC selection. The Texans drafted him in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft

He signed a four-year, $5,347,807 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $1,102,807.

During his four-year college career, Woodaz recorded 201 total tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four forced fumbles, three interceptions and 12 pass breakups in 51 games with 30 starts.