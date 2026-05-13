Texans Signed Fourth-Round LB Wade Woodaz

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have signed fourth-round LB Wade Woodaz to his rookie contract.
That brings Houston’s total to five signed draft picks.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|26
|Keylan Rutledge
|G
|2
|36
|Kayden McDonald
|DT
|Signed
|2
|59
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|4
|106
|Febechi Nwaiwu
|G
|4
|123
|Wade Woodaz
|LB
|Signed
|5
|141
|Kamari Ramsey
|S
|Signed
|6
|204
|Lewis Bond
|WR
|Signed
|7
|243
|Aiden Fisher
|LB
|Signed
Woodaz, 22, was a two-year starter at Clemson and a two-time honorable mention All-ACC selection. The Texans drafted him in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft
He signed a four-year, $5,347,807 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $1,102,807.
During his four-year college career, Woodaz recorded 201 total tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four forced fumbles, three interceptions and 12 pass breakups in 51 games with 30 starts.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!